Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate, Amol Kirtikar, being summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in distribution of 'Khichdi' during the Covid-19 pandemic, former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is the kingpin of the 'khichdi' scam.

"When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the 'kingpin' was someone else. The kingpin in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Sanjay Raut...," Nirupam said while speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday.

Explaining how Sanjay Raut amassed money in the name of his family members and partner in the alleged scam, Nirpuam said that he took bribes from the company that got the contract to supply 'khichdi' during Covid.

"In this scam, he has taken money in the name of his daughter, brother and partner. There is a company called Sahyadri Refreshment where Rajiv Salunkhe and Sujit Patkar were involved, who were partners of Sanjay Raut. The company recieved a contract worth Rs 6.37 lakh to supply khichdi during Covid. Sanjay Raut's family and his friends took Rs 1 crore as brokerage. ..He has taken bribes through cheques in the name of her daughter Vidhita Sanjay Raut, who herself is innocent and unaware of these things...," the former Congress leader said.

"...Sanjay Raut is the main kingpin of the Khichdi scam...Sanjay Raut has taken a bribe of Rs 1 cr in the name of his family and partner. I believe that her daughter is innocent and unaware of such things. He is a 'Khichdi chor' and ED should arrest such people...," Nirpuam said speaking to ANI.

Speaking about the questioning of Amol Kirtikar by the ED in the 'khichdi' scam case, Nirupam said, "What ED does after the interrogation, I don't know, but action must be taken against him. The entire people from the North-West district should know, how dishonest their possible candidate is."

Responding to a question by the reporter on the possibility of his joining any other political party, Nirupam said, "I haven't decided yet. Talks will start during the Navratri which is starting tomorrow and then I'll decide where to go."

The ED on Friday issued a second summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar for questioning in his alleged involvement in the 'khichdi' scam, which pertains to irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' among migrant workers and homeless people by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"ED's second summons! Khichdi thief still absconding. Such is the candidate for #MVA. Humble question, will you campaign from jail?" Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam asked in a post on X.

Kirtikar had skipped the first summons served to him on Wednesday after the party announced him as its candidate from the Mumbai North-West constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)