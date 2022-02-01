New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget 2022-23 calling it an 'inclusive Budget'.

While speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "This is a very good Budget. It is a very inclusive Budget that takes care of the interests of every section of society including the poor, rural and border areas and the people living in the Northeast too."

The Union Law Minister informed that the Union Budget has carved out a separate package for Northeast's development.

On his official Twitter handle, Rijiju wrote, "A New Scheme - PM's Development Initiative for the NORTH-EAST will be implemented through the North-East Council. It will fund the infrastructure in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti as well as the social development projects based on the needs in the NE."

According to Rijiju, the new Budget is 'Atmanirbhar Bhat ka Budget'. (ANI)

