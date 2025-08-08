New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday raised concerns over repeated disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, referring to a 1997 resolution and appealing to MPs to help ensure smooth functioning of the Upper House.

In a post on X, Rijiju highlighted observations made by the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on August 7 about the loss of working hours during the ongoing session.

"Even the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) has become the victim of disruptions. Honb'le MPs should look at this resolution of 1997. Honb'le Dy. Chairman observed on 7. 8. 25: 'During the current Session, we had the opportunity to take up 180 Starred Questions, 180 Zero Hour submissions, and 180 Special Mentions on various important issues so far. However, due to continuous disruptions, we have been able to take up only 13 Starred Questions, 5 Zero Hour submissions, and 17 Special Mentions. Because of the disruptions, we have lost 53 hours and 21 minutes of this Session so far (till 1.00 PM of 7th August, 2025)'," Rijiju posted.

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, amid slogans from opposition MPs. The Bill, already cleared by the Lok Sabha on April 3, 2025, aims to modernise and simplify laws on coastal shipping. It will replace Part XIV of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, with updated legislation in line with global cabotage standards.

The government has said the Bill will help unlock the economic potential of India's 11,098-km-long coastline, covering nine coastal states and four union territories. The Bill was moved for adoption by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

For several days, Parliament has seen protests and slogans by the INDIA bloc over the Bihar Special Intense Revision (SIR) row. The opposition has claimed the revision process could remove a large number of voters from the rolls. They have been demanding a debate on the issue since the start of the Monsoon Session.

The Trinamool Congress has also staged protests against what it called an insult to the people of Bengal. (ANI)

