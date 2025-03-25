New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Amid a ruckus and adjournment of Parliament a day ago over DK Shivakumar's reported statement on the Constitution, Congress MP K Suresh on Tuesday said that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has made "misleading statements" against the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.

"Yesterday in Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House JP Nadda and in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Ministers Kiren Rijiju, made misleading statements about Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar...those statements are totally false....there is no truth in it...Shivakumar and Congress have denied it," Suresh told ANI.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed adjournments as treasury benches sought to corner the Congress over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Health Minister JP Nadda leading the BJP's attack.

Rijiju sought clarification from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding the Congress' position on reservation for Muslims. He said Shivakumar's remarks were "extremely serious."

Kharge said that his party took up the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country to protect the Constitution.

"Nobody can change the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Nobody can finish the reservation. To protect it, we did the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. They (points at NDA MPs) break India," Kharge said.

Shivakumar slammed the BJP over its protest on his purported remarks relating to the Constitution and said the party is trying to twist his remarks and he is consulting his legal team.

"I don't want to comment much on it. There is no hide and seek in this issue. On quota, there are several judgments which have come, and after every judgment, amendments have been made to the Constitution; there is nothing else. So they (BJP) are trying to twist it. They don't have any issues. I am happy that Jairam Ramesh has moved privilege motion. I am also consulting legal experts," the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said. (ANI)

