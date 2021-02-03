Aurangabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Kisan Rail services under the Nanded division of the South Central Railways (SCR) transported more than 13,600 tonnes of onions in 33 trips to different parts of the country in January, generating a revenue of Rs 6.58 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Kisan Rail services have been started by the Centre to help in faster and hurdle free-transportation of agricultural products like vegetables and fruits to the market. The first Kisan Rail was launched in August last year.

The railway division of Nanded, which comes under SCR, operated 33 Kisan trains that transported 13,658 tonnes of onions across the country in January, the official said.

This helped SCR earn a revenue of Rs 6.58 crore, said the official from the Nanded division.

Trains laden with onions started from Nagarsol station, located nearly 25km away from Manmad Junction and 120km from Aurangabad, and went to Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Chitpur, Malda and Agartala, an SCR release said.

Divisional railway manager Upinder Singh has appealed to farmers to take benefit of Kisan Rail services, the release said.

