New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Kisan Sansad sessions will continue at Jantar Mantar on Monday, parallel to the proceedings of the Parliament, Samyukt Kisan Morcha informed.

"The Kisan Sansad, despite the site of the Sansad in Jantar Mantar being flooded with water, is functioning in a disciplined manner, with detailed deliberations. In Chhattisgarh, a parallel Kisan Sansad was run by the state Kisan Sabha on Friday, in solidarity with the Kisan Sansad near the Parliament," read the release by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, farmers protesting against the three farm laws have been holding 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar as part of their agitation.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, alleged the government is being "egoistic and adamant" and is continuing with its "undemocratic" functioning.

"It is being reported that the Parliament functioned for only 18 out of 107 hours because the Opposition's legitimate demand that pressing issues of common citizens and issues related to the protection of Indian democracy were not met, despite numerous adjournment motion notices put in. This is clearly the case of an egoistic and adamant government continuing with its undemocratic functioning, squandering away crores of rupees in not listening to the Opposition, and allowing them to raise important matters," the release said.

Further, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has appealed to the farmers of Haryana to not fall prey to the alleged BJP's conspiracy tactics.

"The proposed 'Tiranga Yatra' of the BJP's Haryana unit is mainly to instigate farmers and defame them. We urge the farmers to see through this devious plan of BJP and to not let this dirty tactic, under the guise of the national flag, succeed. This yatra will not be opposed, and this will also ensure the dignity of the national flag," it said.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders on the National Capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

