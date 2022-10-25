Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is going to become a major centre of hydroelectric power production in North India where work is going on rapidly on hydropower projects generating 6,000 megawatts of electricity.

A thousand megawatts Pakal Dul Project, 624 MW Kiru Project, 540 MW Quad Project and 930 MW Kirthai Project are being constructed in the Kishtwar district in Chenab Valley of Jammu province. At the same time, a large retail project of 850MW is also being built in this district in collaboration with the Center and Union Territory.

The construction of the Pakal Dul hydropower project is in progress after the diversion of the river. The project will generate 3,230 MW of electricity annually and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Similarly, the completion of the Kiru project is scheduled for July 2025, which will generate 2,272 MW of electricity annually.

This district falls under the Kathua Doda Parliamentary Constituency from which Chief Minister Jitender Singh is also a Member of Parliament. Recently, in the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, he said that work is going on rapidly on many projects in the Kishtwar district to generate more than 6,000 MW of electricity and recently a large solar power plant is also being set up near Machail Mata. It will be of great benefit to the pilgrims.

The Minister, meanwhile, also reiterated that Kishtwar district is a hub for five major upcoming hydroelectric power projects with huge potential to generate electricity which will contribute to the power sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. May have a great capacity to meet needs. The use of solar energy will further increase the power requirements in remote areas of the district.

It will also create ample employment opportunities at the local level. Local educated youth are expected to be given priority for providing employment in these projects. It should be noted that the three districts of Chenab Valley including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban included, has the capacity to generate more than 20,000 MW of hydropower. River Chenab passes through here. Baghlihar, the hydropower project, and the Salal project are also built on this river. (ANI)

