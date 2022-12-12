Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Customs department has seized 2,302 grams of gold worth Rs 86 lakhs at Kochi airport from two Indian citizens and one Sri Lankan citizen in different instances.

In the first instance, Customs seized 1,464 grams of gold worth 58 lakh rupees from two Thrissur natives, Muhammad and Thomas, who came from Dubai. Muhammad has kept 278 grams of gold in capsule form in his handbag. Thomas kept 1,186 grams of gold in his body in capsule form.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: How Long Can We Keep Ashish Mishra in Custody? Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government.

In the second instance, on the basis of APIS profiling done by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), officers of the Kochi batch intercepted a passenger coming from Colombo at Kochi airport by flight UL 165. During the examination of the said passenger, gold in compound form pasted in between two layers of trousers totally weighing 838.43 grams worth 28 lakhs recovered and seized. The passenger has been identified as Muhammad Mufni, a Sri Lankan citizen.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of November 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)