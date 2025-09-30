Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): As part of the nation-wide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) organised a special cleanliness drive at Choornikkara Panchayat on Tuesday.

According to Kochi Metro PRO, this initiative focused on promoting community participation in cleanliness and raising awareness on waste management and hygiene.

The statement said that over 150 KMRL staff and outsourced personnel actively took part in the drive to clean the surroundings and reinforce the message of sustainable living.

The Kochi Metro said that the event was attended by KMRL's Managing Director, Loknath Behra, Director (Systems), Sanjay Kumar, Chief General Manager (O&M), A. Manikandan, General Managers, other senior officials, and staff.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the "Swachhata Hi Seva" (Cleanliness is Service) programme at Parvati Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar, Nainital.

During the event, he administered the "Ganga Pledge" to the students, encouraging them to actively contribute to the cleanliness drive. The Chief Minister stated that the cleanliness campaign can only be successful with the public's participation.

Earlier, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited under the Ministry of Coal, launched a series of activities under the "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025" initiative while beginning preparations for Special Campaign 5.0, reaffirming its commitment to the national mission of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable India.

As part of the initiative, BCCL had conducted a wide range of activities, which included Shramdaan drives, plantation under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, beautification of public places, health camps for sanitation workers, and Swachhata Rangoli competitions.

This campaign was inaugurated with the Swachhata Pledge, administered by MK Ramaiah, Director (HR), BCCL, in the presence of officers, employees, and workers. (ANI)

