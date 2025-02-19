Kochi (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) Kochi will host the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 (IKGS 2025), with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurating the event.

The summit, which aims to attract domestic and foreign investment, will be attended by Union and state ministers, as well as foreign representatives.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over the inaugural function of the February 21-22 event.

The summit will have 3,000 delegates.

Rajeeve, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said the inaugural session of IKGS 2025 will be addressed by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry) and Jayant Chaudhary (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship).

Other speakers include UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touk Al Marri; Bahrain Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro; Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan; prominent industrialist M A Yusuf Ali, who is also Vice Chairman of Norka Roots; CII President Sanjiv Puri and MD of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani.

State Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will welcome the gathering, while Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) APM Mohammed Hanish will propose a vote of thanks.

Present on the occasion will be NITI Aayog former CEO and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, industry leaders, besides secretaries of all government departments of Kerala.

A clutch of global industry leaders, planners, policymakers, entrepreneurs and prospective investors totalling 3,000 will converge at IKGS 2025.

The event will also have country-focused sessions that will explore investment opportunities from six countries, including Germany, Vietnam, Norway, UAE, France and Malaysia, an official release said here.

Besides, ambassadors from 24 countries are expected to attend the summit, it said.

IKGS will also host 29 special sessions, along with an engaging exhibition featuring over 100 enterprises, reflecting the focus sectors and panel discussions at IKGS. It will also showcase Kerala's industrial success stories.

Additionally, public sector enterprises and a vibrant display of handicrafts from Kerala's traditional industries will be featured, the release added.

