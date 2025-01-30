Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday honoured 33 of its personnel with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) in recognition of their exemplary contributions.

A BSF official said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose presented the medals to 20 serving and 13 retired BSF personnel during an investiture ceremony held at New Town here.

Also Read | India Likely To Launch Its Own Safe, Secure and Affordable AI Model Within 6 Months: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Addressing the gathering, Bose lauded the strategic expertise, advancements in infrastructure and weaponry, and training initiatives of the force, the BSF official said in a statement.

He also acknowledged the role of BSF personnel in securing the nation's borders, thwarting anti-national threats and their achievements in safeguarding the country, it said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Understanding Fitment Factor and Expected Salary Hike for Central Government Employees From Level 1 to 10.

Additional director general, BSF Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi, and inspector general, BSF South Bengal Frontier, Maninder Pratap Singh Pawar, were present at the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)