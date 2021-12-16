Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Kolkata municipal polls, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged Election Commission to bar Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Vivek Gupta from campaigning and file FIR against him for allegedly violating model code of conduct.

BJP wrote to West Bengal EC alleging violation of model code of conduct by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Vivek Gupta by distributing laptops in Kolkata Municipal Corporation area.

BJP also demanded that TMC candidate for ward no 42 Mahesh Sharma be barred from campaigning and FIR be filed against him for violating model code of conduct.

The much-awaited Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections are slated to be held on Sunday. (ANI)

