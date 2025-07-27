Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) The Kolkata Police have arrested four persons allegedly part of a cyber fraud gang operating in Kolkata and Jamtara in Jharkhand, an official said on Sunday.

Thirty-nine mobile phones, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and multiple electronic gadgets have also been seized from their possession, they said.

The action came on a complaint filed at Garden Reach police station, with the Port Division of Kolkata Police forming a special investigation team to probe the case of cyber fraud in which a fake website and customer care number of a private bank were used to dupe the victim of Rs 1.18 lakh, the official said.

The four accused were arrested by the SIT for defrauding the complainant, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

