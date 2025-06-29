New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Upping the ante over the gang rape of a law student in Kolkata, the BJP on Sunday said West Bengal could never be safe for women until the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is dislodged from power.

In a post on X, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya listed various other cases of alleged sexual assault since 2023 in West Bengal, alleging "direct involvement" of TMC leaders in them.

"The TMC is a party of rape sympathiser, rape enablers and serial offenders," he charged.

Bengal can never be safe for women until the TMC is removed from power, Malviya said.

The BJP leader said the recent incident of gang rape of a law college student in Kolkata is not an isolated case.

"Across Bengal's campuses, TMC-backed goons like Manojit roam freely — threatening, assaulting, and ruining lives, while the ruling party looks away — or worse, encourages them," he claimed in another post on X.

Manojit Mishra is one the prime accused arrested by the police in connection with the alleged gang rape of law student on Wednesday (June 25).

Social media profiles of the prime accused claim that he is a former president of party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), and organisational secretary of TMCP's south Kolkata wing. Photographs available in public domain also showed him with several leaders of the state's ruling party.

The TMC, however, denied having any connection with the accused now and sought "severe punishment" if he is found guilty.

Malviya said TMC's excuse for being seen with Mishra is not just laughable — "it's criminal."

"Let's be clear: Manojit wasn't some unknown face. He has been an attempted murder accused since 2013. There were multiple molestation complaints against him at Gariahat and Kasba police stations. Yet no action was ever taken. Why? Because he was politically shielded," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)