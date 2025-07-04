Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) The first-year student who was allegedly gang-raped on South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 night is unwilling to return to her college due to safety concerns, a close friend of the survivor told the West Bengal Women's Commission, panel chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay said on Friday.

The woman's friend, who accompanied her during a meeting with the Commission on Sunday, said she was not willing to return to the college where the alleged brutalities took place.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Revision: Final Electoral Rolls to Be Published on September 30, Says ECI.

"Her friend suggested that she be transferred to another law college under Calcutta University, as she is traumatised to return to the same place. We understood her concern," Gangopadhyay said.

The Commission, which met the survivor and her friend along with a counsellor, has recommended necessary steps to the state government to ensure she receives psychological support and is able to continue her studies in a secure and supportive environment.

Also Read | Chinese App Investment Scam: ED Arrests Delhi-Based Forex Supplier in Case Linked to INR 903 Crore Fraud.

"We have made recommendations that she be transferred to some other college, if needed, to help her recover from mental stress so that she can lead a normal life and continue her education with peace of mind," the panel chairperson said.

The student, who was allegedly gang-raped on campus for over three hours on June 25, filed an FIR the following day.

Police have arrested four people so far. They are Monojit Mishra, the prime accused and a casual employee and former student of the college; Pramit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed, both current students; and Pinaki Banerjee, a security guard at the college.

Mishra, Mukherjee, and Ahmed were arrested on June 26, while Banerjee was arrested a day later, on June 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)