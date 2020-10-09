Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9 (ANI): A case was registered against BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh and others by the Kolkata Police for unlawful assembly and violation of the COVID-19 restrictions over the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan on Thursday.

The Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan, led by the BJP and its Yuva Morcha, was a march to the state secretariat on Thursday in a sign of protest against the deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and syndicate raj in the state.

The police had used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the BJP workers in the city, who had gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

According to the police, a case was registered on Thursday against 24 named and other unnamed individuals at Hastings Police Station in Kolkata under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Apart from Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh, others named in the FIR include Joy Prakash Majumdar, Bharati Ghosh, Biswajit Ghosh, Bipul Sarkar, Sujan Mondal, Samaresh Mondal, Satya Narayan Chatterjee, Pankaj Kumar Pati, Gautam Mondal, Santosh Yadav, Vivek Kumar, Rahul Singh, Prem Singh, Arun Kumar Das, Mahesh Ram, John Ray, Nikhil Singh, Amarjit Rabidas and Manoj Srivastav.

Those who participated in the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan have been booked for being members of an unlawful assembly, having their common object to approach Nabanna, and voluntarily causing hurt to those deployed for duty, applying criminal forces towards the police personnel.

The FIR also alleged that the members of the assembly also damaged government property like iron guard rails, wooden shields and iron face shields.

The police said that seven persons named in the FIR have been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

