Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) A policeman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a disabled girl in an auto-rickshaw in Kolkata's Ultadanga area, a senior officer said.

The accused, posted as a constable of Kolkata Police's Reserve Force, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The incident happened when the policeman was travelling in a shared auto-rickshaw with the girl and her mother, he said.

The girl was sitting in the middle of the backseat with the policeman on her right and her mother on the left, he said.

"The girl complained to her mother that the man was inappropriately touching her," the police officer added.

The woman took the auto-rickshaw straight to the Ultadanga police station at first after confining the man inside the vehicle.

From there, she was sent to the Manicktala police station as the incident happened in an area under its jurisdiction, the officer said.

The policeman was arrested and an investigation is underway, he said.

