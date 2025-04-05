Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested an arms dealer from Howrah railway station following the seizure of improvised pistols and live cartridges from his possession, an officer said.

The accused, a resident of Murshidabad district, was trying to flee to Chennai when he was arrested from the railway station on Friday and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said.

"The arrested accused is one of the main arms dealer wanted in a case lodged in the STF Police Station. He was arrested from the Howrah station and we seized one 7.65 mm improvised pistol fitted with one magazine and 10 rounds of 7.65 mm live cartridges from his possession," the officer said.

Apart from this, four pieces of semi-finished improvised firearms and four pieces of pistol barrels were seized from his possession, he said.

A local court sent the accused to police custody till April 17.

