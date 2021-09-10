Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday promoted Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra to the rank of DGP, according to an official order.

Mitra, however, would continue to be the commissioner of police, it said.

Also Read | Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 Crore Released to 17 States, Says Finance Ministry.

The 1988-batch IPS officer was also honoured with the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)