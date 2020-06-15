Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Konkan and Mumbai to Receive Heavy Rainfall on June 16, 18: IMD

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:59 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Konkan and Mumbai will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 16 and 18.

Speaking to ANI RK Jenamani, scientist, India Meteorological Department also said that Delhi will witness some pre-monsoon showers from June 19.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur over Konkan area and Mumbai tomorrow and day after. Delhi will continue to record over 40 degrees Celcius till June 18. There will be some respite from June 19, with some pre-monsoon showers," Jenamani told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad weather department said that rain activity will increase in Gujarat in the coming days.

"Rainfall activity will increase on June 18-19 in south Gujarat and coastal Saurashtra," Jayanta Sarkar, Director, Met Department, Ahmedabad said. (ANI)

