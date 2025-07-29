Koraput (Odisha), Jul 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in a car in Odisha's Koraput district, police said on Tuesday.

The family of the minor lodged a complaint on Sunday, claiming that the girl was missing, following which an investigation was initiated, Koraput Town Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Satyananda Patra said.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline Nears, Here's How to Apply for PMFBY at pmfby.gov.in Before Last Date.

Patra said the accused, under the pretext of offering her a lift, abducted the 17-year-old girl and allegedly raped her in the car.

“The police rescued the girl and arrested the accused. He was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days," the police officer added.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: What Will Tata Consultancy Services Give to Employees Affected by Massive Job Cuts? Check Details About Severance and Notice Period Pay.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)