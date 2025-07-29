Mumbai, July 28: The announcement of the TCS layoffs is concerning in the tech industry. IT major Tata Consultancy Services announced on Sunday that it would slash over 12,000 jobs, leading to 2% reduction in the workforce this year. After this announcement, TCS CEO K Krithivasan said that the company did not announce the tech layoffs due to the AI (artificial intelligence) and explained the real reason behind taking the step.

According to a report, the upcoming TCS layoffs would affect 12,261 employees. It would reportedly impact the senior and middle management roles. Recently, the employee unions also pushed back and criticised the decision of Tata Consultancy Services to cut thousands of employees. They pointed out that the Indian IT giant performed well in the first quarter of this year, earned a profit, and still announced job cuts. TCS Layoffs: Employees’ Unions Urge IT Company To Withdraw Layoff Plans After It Announced 12,000 Job Cuts, Advise Staff Against Resigning Under Pressure.

TCS Layoffs: Here's What Employees Will Receive

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said that the layoffs announced by the company were not linked to AI adoption, which was about 20% for increasing productivity. He pointed out that there was a skill mismatch in the company. The tech company also said that it would continue hiring candidates in the future; however, these cuts were necessary for the future.

Krithivasan said that the TCS HR policies will be in effect for the affected employees due to the upcoming job cuts. The company promised to offer the employees notice-period payment, added severance package benefits, and extended insurance coverage. Besides these, Tata Consultancy Services assured that the laid-off employees would be provided outplacement support and counselling services. TCS CEO K Krithivasan said, "We will do it in a very compassionate way". TCS Layoffs: Is AI Responsibile for Massive 12,000 Job Cuts at Tata Consultancy Services? CEO K Krithivasan Cites This Reason Behind Layoff Plans.

TCS Layoffs Will Not Be Abrupt

Tata Consultancy Services' CEO said that the layoffs will not be abrupt, meaning 12,261 employees will not be laid off all at once. But the IT company would implement it throughout 2025. K Krithivasan said that the TCS job cuts would be discussed first and not done in a hurry. The company would analyse the people who could be impacted and provide an opportunity. If there is no opportunity, the company would do what would be necessary.

