Pune, Feb 5 (PTI) The Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission on Saturday visited Koregaon Bhima and adjoining areas of Jay Stambh (Victory Pillar) as part of field inspection in connection with the probe into the violence that took place in the area on January 1, 2018.

“As a part of the commission's field visit, the chairman of the commission, J N Patel, a sole member, secretary of the commission, lawyers representing the commission, state and various parties and police officials visited Koregaon Bhima, the victory pillar at Perne Phata and both samadhis," said Ashish Satpute, a lawyer with the commission.

"During the visit, it was ascertained where exactly the altercation took place and from where the mob originated and where it headed. The CCTV footage of the incident was checked and their angles verified,” he added.

