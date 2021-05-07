Chennai, May 7 (PTI) DMK MLA from Tiruvidaimarudur Kovi Chezhian was on Friday named the chief government whip, an Assembly Secretariat release said.

The whip's role, besides others, also involves assisting in finalising government business in the Assembly.

During the previous DMK regime between 2006-11, R Sakkarapani was the chief government whip and during 2016-21, he was the DMK whip.

Sakkarapani is now minister for food and civil supplies.

After he assumed office as Chief Minister today, M K Stalin, also the DMK president, brought in Additional chief Secretary level IAS officer V Irai Anbu as the Chief Secretary (CS).

The incumbent C S Rajeev Ranjan was eased out and posted as Chairman and Managing Director, TN Newsprint and Papers.

Stalin picked four IAS officials, T Udhayachandran, P Umanath, M S Shanmugam and Anu George as his secretaries to accelerate work and they will be his core, official team. PTI

