New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its stay on the Allahabad High Court's order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex, adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, in Mathura.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan deferred the case to the week commencing from April 1.

The bench was hearing the plea of the Committee of Management of Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah against the court-monitored survey of the mosque complex.

In the meantime, the interim order of the Allahabad High Court staying the court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex will continue to operate, the bench said.

The disputed site holds significant religious importance for Hindus, as the Hindu litigants claimed the premises hold signs suggesting that a temple once existed at the site.

On January 16, 2024, the top court put a stay on the operation of the December 14, 2023 order of the high court for a court-monitored survey of the complex.

The High Court had allowed the survey of the complex and agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee it. While allowing the plea for a court-monitored survey, the High Court had said that no harm should be caused to the structure during the exercise which it indicated could be overseen by a three-member commission of advocates.

Challenging the High Court's order, the mosques committee had approached the apex court.

The top court has also seized several petitions relating to the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute.The controversy is related to the Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing the temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The civil suit was filed on behalf of a Hindu deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and certain Hindu devotees claiming the mosque was built on a part of the 13.37 acre land of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and sought its removal from its current site. (ANI)

