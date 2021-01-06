Ghaziabad, Jan 6 (PTI) IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as vice chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

Karunesh, who took the charge of his new appointment on Monday evening, has replaced Kanchan Verma who has been posted as managing director of Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.

No stone would be left unturned to stop illegal construction. The buildings that have come up illegally will be identified and bulldozed, Karunesh said.

