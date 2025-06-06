Bengaluru, June 6 (PTI) Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat and a few other office bearers moved the Karnataka High Court on Friday seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment private limited, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Also Read | Ahmedabad Horror: Woman Alleges Dowry Harassment by In-Laws, Accuses Husband of Forcing Her To Watch Porn and Engage in Unnatural Sex; FIR Registered.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah too on Thursday had instructed the state DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment and KSCA in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Auto Rickshaw Driver During Fight Over Domestic Issues in Kalyan.

Meanwhile, four officials of RCB and DNA entertainment were taken into custody, police sources said on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)