Kannur (Ker), Sep 9 (PTI) Opposition students organizations in Kerala on Thursday protested Kannur University's decision to include portions of books of RSS leader MS Golwalkar and Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar in its Post Graduate course.

Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) staged the protest here, urging the university to stop saffronisation of the academic syllabus of the University .

Also Read | Cattle Lifter Leopard Trapped by Wildlife Protection Department in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District.

The student outfits alleged that the University included portions from Golwalkar's books including "Bunch of Thoughts" and Savarkar's "Hindutva: Who Is a Hindu?" in the syllabus of the third semester students of MA Governance and Politics.

The syllabus was not prepared by the Board of Studies but by teachers of Thalassery Brennen College and it was decided by the Vice Chancellor, they alleged.

Also Read | Ladakh To Have Centres for Civil Services, Common Eligibility Tests for Govt Jobs, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The MA Governance and Politics is taught only in Brennen College under Kannur University.

The University has not reacted to the allegations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)