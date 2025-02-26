Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and MLA from Siricilla, KT Rama Rao, voiced strong support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's opposition to the proposed delimitation process, arguing that southern states should not be penalized for successfully implementing family planning initiatives.

On the social media platform X, Rama Rao stated, "I totally agree with Thiru Stalin and strongly support him on this. You cannot penalize the Southern states for religiously implementing family planning when the nation needed it the most. To execute delimitation without considering the efforts of the Southern states is not in the spirit of democracy or federalism."

Rama Rao further suggested that the delimitation process should be based on the fiscal contributions of each state, highlighting the economic input from states like Telangana. "If the Centre is keen on implementing delimitation, I propose delimitation based on the fiscal contributions to the nation. None can ignore the contributions of Telangana and the Southern states towards nation-building," he added.

He cited Telangana's significant economic role, stating, "While Telangana constitutes only 2.8 per cent of the country's population, it contributes more than 5.2 per cent of the nation's GDP. Jai Telangana."

MK Stalin had earlier expressed similar views, asserting that the delimitation process should not disadvantage states like Tamil Nadu and others in South India that have effectively managed population growth and contributed significantly to national development.

Speaking to the media, Stalin said, "Delimitation isn't just about Tamil Nadu--it affects all of South India. A democratic process should not penalise states that have successfully managed population growth, led in development, and made significant contributions to national progress." He called for a fair, transparent, and equitable approach that upholds true federalism.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister convened a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday and announced the decision to hold an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue of constituency delimitation. He emphasized that the state could lose eight MPs due to the process.

Stalin confirmed that invitations for the all-party meeting would be sent to the 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

