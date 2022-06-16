Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka has completed hearing on the petition by Xiaomi India challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) order seizing Rs 5,551.27 crore in its bank accounts.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stalking, Sending Obscene Messages to Over 200 Women.

A single judge bench of the High Court of Justice S G Pandit completed the hearing on Thursday.

Also Read | Pakistan Continuously Tries To Disturb Peace in India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The court heard the arguments by Additional Solicitor General M B Naragund on behalf of the ED and senior advocate S Ganeshan on behalf of Xiaomi.

The ED had alleged that Xiaomi was illegally transferring money to three foreign companies; two in USA and one in China, in the name of royalty payments.

It was alleged that these payments are in contravention of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)