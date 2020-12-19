Kolar (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Friday night rescued an 8-year-old boy who was abducted on December 17 in Kolar. Four persons have been arrested in this regard.

According to the officials, 8-year-old Anubhav is the son of a businessman and was kidnapped from Dakshina Kannada's Ujire on Thursday. The kidnappers were demanding Rs 17 crore as ransom before they were caught.

Police traced the perpetrators based on mobile calls and rescued the boy from Kolar's Mallur taluk. (ANI)

