Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday asked the Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers at the borders of Delhi to remove misgivings they have on the new agri-marketing laws.

"The #FarmersProtest in Delhi against the Centre's new agricultural legislation has entered the fifth day.

The Centre, which has stated that such laws have been brought in to help farmers, should immediately hold talks with protesters and make efforts to remove their suspicions," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He said the suspicion among farmers and people about the laws would continue to grow further if the government did not address their concerns.

Kumaraswamy advised the government not to put any pre- conditions for talks like asking the farmers to move to Burari Park for their demonstration.

"My sincere suggestion is to hear the grievances of farmers at the place where they are presently located or at a place of their choice," he said in another tweet.

Noting that the farmers' dharna at Singhu border in the harsh winter and prevalence of the coronavirus had entered the fifth day,he said it was not right to leave them in such an adverse condition, "in the interest of their health".

"The Centre will be responsible if any of the protesters face health problems.

In this context, it is better to hear their plea at the earliest," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

The new farm bills, he opined, were not in the interest of the agriculture sector and the people at large. a

Thousands of farmers are continuing their stir against the Centre's new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth day today.

