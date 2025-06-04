Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has expressed shock at the stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, where massive celebrations had been planned for RCB's first IPL title victory.

In a post on X, he said the primary reason for this "massive tragedy is the lack of proper planning and complete failure to take precautionary measures".

Kumaraswamy, a former Karnataka Chief Minister, said the state's Congress government must take full responsibility for this disaster.

"The tragic incident of a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations, resulting in the unfortunate death of people, has left me deeply shocked. It is extremely painful to see innocent lives lost even before the celebrations could begin," he said.

"The primary reason for this massive tragedy is the lack of proper planning and complete failure to take precautionary measures. The state government, led by @INCKarnataka, must take full responsibility for this disaster. Along with ensuring the injured receive the best possible treatment, the government must immediately reach out to support the families of the deceased," he added.

The Janata Dal-Secular leader said police should assist the fans, who had gathered near the stadium, to return home safely without panic.

"It is my heartfelt concern that the cricket fans who had gathered near the stadium and Vidhana Soudha to witness the celebrations should return home safely without panic or distress. The police must take emergency measures in this regard and assist the public," he said.

Karnataka Police used mild force to manage the crowd gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration.

Fans in thousands gathered outside the Stadium in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of their champion team.

An RCB supporter told ANI that a lot of people have been injured.

"Inside, also the seats are all full and that's why they are not letting us go in. We want to go back, but we are not allowed to go back. The gates are crowded with people, even if they open the gates, people will start coming inside and a lot of people have been injured," the cricket fan said.

Opposition parties in the state, including the Janata Dal (Secular), have slammed the Congress-led state government for the incident.

BJP leader CT Ravi launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government.

JD-S leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said the Congress government showed "zero preparedness"

"What was meant to be a grand celebration of RCB's long-awaited victory turned into chaos, tragedy, and loss of innocent lives. The massive turnout was expected, yet the State Government showed zero preparedness. No proper planning, no crowd management, no safety protocols -- just a desperate rush to take credit," he said in a post on X.

"This is not just mismanagement; this is a complete collapse of basic administration. Six lives have tragically been lost in a stampede that could have been prevented. Who takes responsibility? Once again, the (Karanataka) Home Minister has failed in his duty to protect the people," he said.

RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

