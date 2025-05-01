Gangtok, May 1 (PTI) The Kuzu Cultural Festival to commemorate 50 years of Sikkim's statehood was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa here on Thursday.

The festival will serve as a grand platform to showcase Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and traditions, bringing together 21 diverse ethnic communities in a spirit of unity and pride. The event is being organised by the Culture department.

Also Read | Beer Price Hike in Karnataka: Alcoholic Beverage To Get Costlier As Excise Duty Rises to 205%.

After inaugurating the festival, the deputy speaker flagged off a heritage walk and an art exhibition.

The heritage walk will enable participants to explore Gangtok's cultural institutions, oral histories, and spiritual atmosphere. Guided by local storytellers, participants will discover the city's diverse communities, rituals, and connection to nature, promoting appreciation, and preservation of its heritage.

Also Read | Arvind Shrivastava, 1994 IAS Officer of Karnataka Cadre, Takes Charge As Revenue Secretary of India; Know All About Him.

The heritage walk will be held from May 1 to 10.

The art exhibition 'Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition' explores the cultural, artistic, and historical connections between Aboriginal people and the Canning stock route.

The exhibition features 25-30 conserved artefacts of Sikkimese importance, highlighting their transformation through ethical conservation practices, with before-and-after treatment records and reference photographs— offering a deeper understanding of heritage preservation.

'Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition and artefacts from the Sikkim State Archives will be on display at Bhanu Udhyan, near the State Archives Building from May 1 to May 10.

The event was also attended by MLA cum Advisor UDD and Food & Civil Supplies department Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, Gangtok Mayor Nell Bahadur Chettri, Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia, Secretary Culture department Basant Lama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)