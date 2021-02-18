Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Seeking support of the global community in shaping a new future for Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said his administration is committed to holistic and equitable development of the union territory despite attempts to destabilise the security situation.

Sinha was interacting with foreign envoys who were on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to have a first-hand appraisal of the government's efforts to restore normalcy and boost development in the union territory.

"Despite relentless attempts by our neighbour (Pakistan) to destabilise the security situation and trigger social disharmony by exporting terror, the government is resolute towards the holistic and equitable development of J&K," he said, terming terrorism the biggest enemy of humankind.

Sinha said the administration at all levels is making a tireless effort to rebuild the incredible economic and societal glory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A culture of corruption had seeped far into the governance. We have transformed it into a transparent and accountable system in order to create a fair and just society,” he said and sought support from the global community in shaping a new future for Jammu and Kashmir.

“My effort is to create bliss, and seeds for the flowering of each and every citizen of UT. You can see the blooming of development in UT for yourself and fragrance spreading on the winds, I am sure, will be carried to every corner of the earth," the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the developmental changes J&K is witnessing, he said an ecosystem of democratic values, welfare principles and economic development has been developed in J&K and scores of measures are being taken by the government for development and prosperity of the UT.

“Years of suffering for J&K people ended on 5th August 2019. The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered the UT into a new era, which has brought about socio-economic development in the region and empowerment of the people," he said.

On reformative interventions being made by the central government for boosting economic growth in J&K, the Lt Governor said the Centre has drawn up excellent ideas and initiatives of industrialisation even in far-flung areas of the UT so that more jobs could be created for the youth.

He said the government is investing more than ever before in infrastructure, industries, education, healthcare, skill development, sustainable livelihood so that every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir has a safe future and earns recognition.

“Our collective aim is to continue implementing people-centric, development, and industry-oriented policies. Targeted solutions have been devised to address the issues like poverty, health, Skill development of youth, job opportunities and concrete steps are being taken to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach the last mile," he said.

He said women are also being provided with more opportunities to participate in economic development of the UT and concrete support is being extended to those seeking a fresh start.

Referring to the District Development Council (DDC) elections, he said the recent polls were peaceful, violence-free and fair and the three-tier panchayat system was established to strengthen the grassroots democracy.

Now, true democracy is flourishing in the UT, which is not merely about governance but the feeling of fraternity, brotherhood, communal harmony and attitude of respect and reverence towards each other.

Replying to the queries by French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and Ambassador of Senegal Abdoul Wahab Haidara pertaining to the economic development and investment friendly reforms, the Lt Governor observed that a new Industrial Development Scheme of Rs 28,400 crore has been unveiled for attracting investment in the UT, besides creating opportunities for the youth.

“Various incentives are being offered to the investors across the globe,” he said, adding earlier, a mega relief and revival package of Rs 1,350 crore was announced to help the J&K business sector to tide over their problems.

On being asked about the developmental measures taken by the government, the Lt Governor observed that the central and the UT governments are determined to preserve and create prosperity in J&K.

“Peace, Progress, Prosperity and People First -- that is my vision for development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

On power generation, the Lt Governor said despite the immense potential of hydropower, only 3500 MW of power was generated in J&K in the last 73 years, causing small businesses and citizens to face power problems.

“We have approved several projects worth Rs 54,000 crore during the last 3-4 months and we aspire to generate 3500 Megawatt in only four years to make Jammu & Kashmir power surplus,” he added.

Speaking on the problems faced by the people of J&K in the last seven decades, the Lt Governor observed that the people were deprived of development, basic facilities, their fundamental rights, and various acts passed by Parliament for the benefit of the people.

The Lt Governor said the prime minister has ensured that all the benefits of central acts now reach the people.

To make J&K the fastest growing region in the country, the prime minister has also provided the Union Territory with Rs 58,627 crore to establish two AIIMS, two IITs, IIMs, and execute world-class infrastructure, he added.

