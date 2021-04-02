Hoshiarpur, Apr 2 (PTI) A migrant worker was booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a brick kiln falling under the Chabbewal police station area in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Friday.

Quoting the victim's father complaint, police said Vikas, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly made physical relations with his daughter about nine months ago on the pretext of marrying her.

She gave birth to a boy on March 22, the police said, adding, Vikas, however, refused to marry her, following which an FIR was lodged against him the complaint of the girl's father.

Station House Officer Pardeep Kumar of the Chabbewal police station said Vikas was booked on Friday under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Act on Friday.

