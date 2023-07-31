New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A builder was arrested after a construction worker died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

Officials added that the deceased identified as Sheikh Shah Alam (41) hailed from Bihar's Katihar area and worked as a labourer in Delhi.

Also Read | Firing at Jaipur-Mumbai Express: RPF Constable Chetan Kumar Shoots Dead In-Charge ASI Tikam Ram, Three Passengers After Argument Inside Train; Caught by GRP While Fleeing the Spot.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received on Sunday regarding the falling of a worker from a building in Malviya Nagar.

Upon inquiry, it was discovered that the building was being built by a builder identified as Harish who had obtained MCD approval to construct a building on the property, said the Police.

Also Read | Snake Attack: Minor Girl Dies After Being Bitten by Snake in Raigad Village, Activists Allege Death Happened Due to Lack of Anti-Snake Venom Injections.

Officials added that safety gear was neither found on the body of the deceased nor at the place of work.

"Safety gear was neither found on the body of the deceased nor at the place of work. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary," said the Police.

Police further said that the accused builder Harish has been apprehended and a case has been registered under section 288/304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While speaking to ANI about the incident, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said that the labourer was plastering a wall, when he fell from the fifth floor of the building.

"This is a very sad incident. A labourer who came from Bihar to Delhi to earn a living for his family has died. He was plastering the wall on the fifth floor of the building. The builder did not fulfil his responsibility of providing safety gear to the labourer. This exposes the loopholes. Police and MCD say that it was a sanctioned plan," said AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)