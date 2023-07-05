Ludhiana, Jul 5 (PTI) A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road here on Wednesday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Central) Rajesh Sharma said the victim was identified as Surinder Kumar, a native Dirmarbhar village in Uttar Pradesh.

He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

