Ahmedabad, June 11 (PTI) Relaxing the norms, the Gujarat government announced on Thursday that private laboratories in Ahmedabad city can conduct coronavirus tests on the recommendations of local private doctors.

The city accounts for around 70 per cent of over 22,000 coronavirus cases in Gujarat.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said around 1,400 private practitioners in Ahmedabad city who are MD or hold a higher qualification can now recommend coronavirus tests for their patients at government-approved labs.

The doctors would only need to inform the authorities by email.

However, this relaxation is applicable only in Ahmedabad city and not anywhere else in the state.

Till now, only designated government facilities such as civil hospital and Urban Health Centres in the city were allowed to conduct tests based on the recommendation of a government doctor.

Patel, who handles Health portfolio, also warned private hospitals against charging exorbitant fees to coronavirus patients.

Private hospitals would be sealed under the Disaster Management Act if found guilty of fleecing patients, he said.

