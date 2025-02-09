Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Following the Delhi Assembly election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asserted that lack of talks on seat sharing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress contributed to their losses.

While speaking with the reporters, Raut said, "INDI Alliance is there and will remain in the future too. It was the responsibility of both, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, they should have sat down and discussed seat sharing but both fought elections separately and lost the elections."

He added, "BJP wants us to fight among ourselves. If we are happy that AAP and Congress lost, then it is not a good thing for democracy. Till the time we fight among ourselves, we cannot defeat dictatorship."

Earlier on Sunday, Atishi tendered her resignation as the Delhi Chief Minister, following her party's loss in the Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

Atishi, 43, was serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year. Her elevation to the top post came after Kejriwal announced resignation from his post as Chief Minister.

She became the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi assembly elections, as it could secure only 22 seats, a huge drop from its previous tally of 62.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Acknowledging her individual victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against BJP.

Atishi's win in Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. (ANI)

