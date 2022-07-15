Leh, Jul 15 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 28,602 on Friday with 14 fresh cases, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 59 -- all in Leh.

As many as 419 samples were tested in Ladakh. Of these, 324 samples from Leh and 80 from Kargil tested negative, they said.

Four more people recovered from the viral disease in Leh. With this, the total number of recoveries in Ladakh increased to 28,315, the officials said.

They said 2,263 passengers were screened at the Leh airport; 879 people, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened in Leh's Khaltse; and 365 people were screened at the Upshi checkpost on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway.

