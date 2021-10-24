Leh, Oct 24 (PTI) Ladakh recorded three fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 20,899, officials said on Sunday.

No Covid-related death was reported in Ladakh, they added.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Centre of Hold Meeting With States Over Soaring Edible Oil Prices Head of the Festival.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Officials said 1,195 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and three of them in Leh were found positive.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 1,410 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Five patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, which took the overall recoveries to 20,653, they said, adding that the number of active cases stand at 38 – 37 in Leh and one in Kargil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)