Leh, Dec 25 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 32 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 9,341, while the death toll reached 126 with one more fatality, officials said on Friday.

All the positive cases were received from Leh district, they added.

The fresh death was also reported from Leh, the officials said.

Of the total 126 fatalities, 83 have taken place in Leh and 43 in Kargil district, they said.

Twenty-two patients recovered from the infection after successful treatment, bringing down the number of active cases in the region to 215 -- 195 in Leh district and 20 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Of the 22 recovered cases, one patient was discharged in Kargil and 21 in Leh.

With this, the number of recovered cases had gone up to 8,969, which is 96 percent of the total cases registered in the Union Territory since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)