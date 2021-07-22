Leh, Jul 22 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday recorded four new COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 20,282, officials said.

Seven people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries in the UT to 19,985, they said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 91, including 71 in Leh and 20 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, two were reported from Leh, and two from Kargil, officials said.

No Covid-related death has been recorded in the region in the past 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll in the UT currently stands at 206, with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 148 fatalities and 58 fatalities registered in Kargil, they said.

A total of 2,192 samples were tested for the infection in Ladakh, including 1,102 from Leh and 1,090 from Kargil and were found negative on Wednesday, they added.

