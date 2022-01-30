Leh, Jan 30 (PTI) One person died of coronavirus in Ladakh, while 227 fresh cases pushed the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 25,763, officials said on Sunday.

The new death was reported from Leh district on Saturday, taking the overall death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic to 224, the officials said.

Also Read | Each and Every Padma Awardee Has Made Rich Contributions to Our Nation and Society. … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi Office.

They said a total of 1,144 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and 227 of them returned positive. They included 134 in Leh and 93 in Kargil.

The officials said 249 Coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and 11 others in Kargil, taking the number of cured patients in Ladakh to 24,278.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman in Bareilly Hacked to Death After Son Elopes with Girl.

There are 1,261 active cases with 854 in Leh and 407 in Kargil, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)