Leh, Jan 28 (PTI) Ladakh reported 133 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 25,348, while the active cases in the union territory came down to 1,250 with 191 more people recovering from the disease, officials said Friday.

The union territory has recorded 223 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic nearly two years ago, they said.

No fresh death was reported from the union territory, they said.

As many as 191 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, they said. With this, the total number of recoveries has reached 23,875, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,250 including 953 in Leh and 297 in Kargil district.

Of the 133 fresh cases reported from the Union territory, 87 were from Leh district and 64 from Kargil district, they said.

