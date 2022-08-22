Leh, Aug 22 (PTI) Ladakh has reported eight cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the COVID-19 tally to 29,151, while three patients were recuperated from the disease, officials said.

All the 8 cases were recorded in Leh.

According to the officials, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh till date, 169 deaths in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 74 in Ladakh - 66 from Leh and 8 from Kargil.

All the three patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, they said, adding with this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,848.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)