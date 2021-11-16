Leh, Nov 16 (PTI) The Ladakh will soon have a Rajya Sainik Board for welfare and resettlement of 60,000 ex-servicemen, war widows, widows, serving personnel, including their dependents in the Union Territory, officials said.

"A new Rajya Sainik Board for Ladakh headed by a director would be established in Ladakh. This was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," an officer said.

Also Read | Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

The board would be responsible for advising on the matters affecting the interest of the ex-servicemen, war widows, widows and non-combatants, including serving soldiers and their dependents, they said.

The board is the apex body under which Zila Sainik Welfare Offices, Leh and Kargil will function on all matters related to the welfare and resettlement of ex-servicemen. It shall also be an effective link between the Centre and the UT administration for implementing various policies for Sainik welfare as laid down by the Ministry of Defence, they said.

Also Read | CBI Raids 77 Locations, Detains 10 for Posting, Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The board will facilitate better coordination and ensure access to the welfare schemes under the Raksha Mantri Ex-servicemen Welfare Fund.

The Ladakh Scouts regiment will accrue maximum benefit from the welfare schemes extended through the board as the majority of ex-servicemen availing benefits belongs to that regiment.

Approximately 60,000 ex-servicemen, war widows, widows, serving personnel, including their dependents, would benefit from the establishment of the board in Ladakh, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)