Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the government will start taking applications for 'Ladli Behna Yojana' from the International Women's Day, on March 8, 2023.

The poor women would be given Rs 1000 a month under this scheme for financial empowerment.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped in Fatehpur Beri; Two Arrested.

Chouhan said that he wanted to make life easier for women in the state. Along with the earlier schemes, now the Ladli Behna Yojana would improve the lives of women.

"With the amount received under the scheme, women would be able to arrange household items for their children," he said.

Also Read | GMR Airports Infrastructure Shares Worth Rs 330 Crore Offloaded by Two Entities.

He also said, "Many of our public welfare schemes that were stopped by the previous government, have been restarted. What has not happened anywhere has happened in Madhya Pradesh and I will do what no one has done."

"I am happy that 83 lakh people have been identified in the state through the Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan, who are eligible to take advantage of government schemes. The work of distribution of approval letters to benefit all these citizens in 38 different schemes is going on in the state. Today, letters of approval were distributed to over 24,94,000 beneficiaries of Bhopal, Sagar and Ujjain divisions," Chouhan said.

Talking about the 'Vikas Yatra' which will begin from February 5, CM Chouhan said, "Work will be done to connect the left out people with the schemes. It is our resolve to ensure that no eligible family remains deprived of the benefits of the schemes."

Chouhan said, "Our government is a farmer friendly government. Correcting the fraud done with the farmers by the previous government, we paid the crop insurance amount as soon as we returned to power and gave the amount of crop insurance to the farmers. Our government has deposited Rs 2,25,837 crore in the accounts of farmers in various schemes like crop insurance, relief amount for horticulture, solar pump and electricity subsidy in the last two and a quarter years. This assistance will continue."

"Till now Rs 6,000 was being received by a farmer's family under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rs 4,000 under Mukhya Mantri Kisan-Kalyan Yojana. Now these farmer families will also get Rs 12,000 under the Ladli Behna Yojana. This way, the farmer's family will start receiving Rs 22,000 annually in a year,"Chouhan said, adding that Rs 12,000 crore would be spent every year and Rs 60,000 crore in five years in Ladli Behna Yojana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)