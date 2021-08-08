Agartala, August 8: A lady lawyer from Delhi, who works in the field of cruelty to animals, has filed a complaint to the police that she was attacked by a mob in Tripura's Sipahijala district after she reported a case in which cattle were transported on overloaded trucks in the state.

The lawyer, Shreya Aggarwal, alleged that her vehicle was vandalised in front of policemen near Routhkhala, a village close to the Indo-Bangladesh border, by the mob on Saturday and she managed to flee from the area. She had reported to the police that she found two vehicles overloaded with cattle and led the law enforcers to the spot, following which the incident occurred, Agarwal said on Sunday.

The police are tightlipped about the issue and just said investigations are on.

“A complaint has been lodged at Bishalagarh police station in connection with the incident under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation, negligent behaviour which can lead to the spread of infectious disease (Covid-19), outraging the modesty of a woman”, Agarwal told reporters. Assam Horror: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Two Separate Mob Attacks Within 48 Hours.

The lawyer, who came to Tripura in connection with a case, alleged that on her way to the High Court of Tripura, she spotted the two trucks overloaded with cattle.

Agarwal said she went to the Bishalgarh police station and asked the police to accompany her to Routhkhola village where the vehicles were parked and the cattle were unloaded.

When a team of police personnel along with the lawyer reached the spot, around 100 people gheraoed her vehicle and hurled abusive words to her and her associates in front of the police, she alleged. Her car was also vandalised, though she somehow managed to run away from the spot, Agarwal claimed. According to the complaint, it was a spot where international smugglers assemble cattle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)